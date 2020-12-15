Punjab man sets off on horseback to join farmers’ agitation

cities

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 01:22 IST

Thirty-year-old Manu Sekhon from Alamwala village of Punjab’s Muktsar district reached Sirsa on Monday afternoon mounted on a horse, with which he embarked on his journey a day before to join the farmers’ protest at Tikri border.

He is being supported by four of his friends, who are escorting him in a car.

Sekhon said his elder brother Gurvinder Grewal had been camping at Tikri border for the last two weeks to protest against the Centre’s three farm laws.

“I am a professional horse rider and decided to reach the dharna site on horseback. My family cultivates on nearly 100 acres of land and we know the consequences of these three laws. I will travel 335km on my horse to reach Tikri border. After that, I am planning to visit Chilla, Ghazipur and Singhu border to extend support to the farmers,” he added.

He said there was no need to carry food or other essential items because everything was being provided by farmers on the way to Delhi borders.

“The farmers are coming forward to feed my horse too. The farming community is so humble that they are making all arrangements for humans as well as animals while the Union government is so egoist that it is not listening to the farmers’ grievances,” he added.

The rider further said farmers from Haryana and Punjab are coming in large numbers to join the agitation at Delhi border.

“In our absence, my parents will look after our fields. I will return home only after the Union government repeals these three laws,” Sekhon said.