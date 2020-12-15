e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Punjab man sets off on horseback to join farmers’ agitation

Punjab man sets off on horseback to join farmers’ agitation

cities Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 01:22 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Manu Sekhon from Alamwala village of Punjab’s Muktsar district reached Sirsa on Monday afternoon mounted on his horse.
Manu Sekhon from Alamwala village of Punjab’s Muktsar district reached Sirsa on Monday afternoon mounted on his horse. (HT Photo)
         

Thirty-year-old Manu Sekhon from Alamwala village of Punjab’s Muktsar district reached Sirsa on Monday afternoon mounted on a horse, with which he embarked on his journey a day before to join the farmers’ protest at Tikri border.

He is being supported by four of his friends, who are escorting him in a car.

Sekhon said his elder brother Gurvinder Grewal had been camping at Tikri border for the last two weeks to protest against the Centre’s three farm laws.

“I am a professional horse rider and decided to reach the dharna site on horseback. My family cultivates on nearly 100 acres of land and we know the consequences of these three laws. I will travel 335km on my horse to reach Tikri border. After that, I am planning to visit Chilla, Ghazipur and Singhu border to extend support to the farmers,” he added.

He said there was no need to carry food or other essential items because everything was being provided by farmers on the way to Delhi borders.

“The farmers are coming forward to feed my horse too. The farming community is so humble that they are making all arrangements for humans as well as animals while the Union government is so egoist that it is not listening to the farmers’ grievances,” he added.

The rider further said farmers from Haryana and Punjab are coming in large numbers to join the agitation at Delhi border.

“In our absence, my parents will look after our fields. I will return home only after the Union government repeals these three laws,” Sekhon said.

top news
New Covid strain found in London that spreads rapidly; restrictions ordered
New Covid strain found in London that spreads rapidly; restrictions ordered
Don’t go during the pandemic: AIIMS appeals as nurses’ union threaten strike
Don’t go during the pandemic: AIIMS appeals as nurses’ union threaten strike
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
‘Ready to rest’: Kamal Nath; BJP calls it a retirement hint
‘Ready to rest’: Kamal Nath; BJP calls it a retirement hint
A weapon to ‘win the war’: US hospitals get initial Covid-19 shots
A weapon to ‘win the war’: US hospitals get initial Covid-19 shots
Health ministry approves data management policy to digitise healthcare ecosystem
Health ministry approves data management policy to digitise healthcare ecosystem
On day 19, farmers observe hunger strike: All you need to know
On day 19, farmers observe hunger strike: All you need to know
Covid update: USA starts vaccination; London scare; Sputnik V new trial report
Covid update: USA starts vaccination; London scare; Sputnik V new trial report
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In