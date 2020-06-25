e-paper
Punjab Medical Council forms inquiry panel to probe fake covid reports

Punjab Medical Council forms inquiry panel to probe fake covid reports

cities Updated: Jun 25, 2020 20:05 IST
The Punjab Medical Council constituted a special inquiry committee on Thursday to probe the involvement of doctors in issuing wrong Covid-19 reports to patients.

The vigilance bureau on Wednesday booked five doctors on attempt to murder charges for issuing wrong reports in Amritsar.

The doctors, who were booked, have been identified as Dr Mohinder Singh, Dr Rubin Tuliz, Dr Sanjay Piplani, Dr Ridhum Tuli, of Tuli Diagnostic Centre, and Dr Pankaj Soni from EMC Hospital.

According to the council, Dr SPS Sooch, Dr Sushil Sehgal and Dr Jasmine Dahiya are members of special inquiry committee. The council says this is “apparent unethical act on part of the doctors and violation of the code of ethics.”

Dr AS Sekhon, president of the council, said, “The committee will probe all aspects of these incidents. It will take around 90 days to complete the inquiry. We have sought help of Amritsar deputy commissioner and principal of Government Medical College to expedite the inquiry.”

“Their license can be suspended or cancelled depending on the violations,” he added.

