e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab minister Tript Bajwa tests positive

Punjab minister Tript Bajwa tests positive

The rural development and panchayats minister had undergone a Covid-19 test last week after his department’s director tested positive for the disease

chandigarh Updated: Jul 15, 2020 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, the first minister in the state to contract the infection. He has been admitted to Mohali’s Fortis hospital.

Punjab cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa

The 77-year-old rural development and panchayats minister had undergone a Covid-19 test last Friday after his department’s director tested positive for the disease.

The samples of Bajwa, who is also the higher education minister, were collected for the second time after the first report had come negative on Saturday.

“The minister’s samples were tested in TrueNAT machine and he was found positive,” Punjab’s nodal officer for COVID-19, Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said . Officials said the samples of his family members and staff would also be taken for testing. His close contacts have been asked to isolate themselves immediately.

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh wished Bajwa a speedy recovery.

top news
As Congress picks old guard over new, future tense for both Gehlot, Pilot
As Congress picks old guard over new, future tense for both Gehlot, Pilot
Regulate Covid treatment costs at private hospitals, orders Supreme Court
Regulate Covid treatment costs at private hospitals, orders Supreme Court
Sachin Pilot welcome to join, say BJP leaders as party weighs its options
Sachin Pilot welcome to join, say BJP leaders as party weighs its options
Sanjay Jha who faulted Congress for turmoil in Rajasthan suspended from party
Sanjay Jha who faulted Congress for turmoil in Rajasthan suspended from party
Top Indian, Chinese generals hold crucial talks at Chushul to reduce tension at LAC
Top Indian, Chinese generals hold crucial talks at Chushul to reduce tension at LAC
In damage-control mode, Nepal govt gives PM Oli’s Ayodhya claim a new spin
In damage-control mode, Nepal govt gives PM Oli’s Ayodhya claim a new spin
Full scale marriages and functions are ruining Odisha’s war on Covid-19
Full scale marriages and functions are ruining Odisha’s war on Covid-19
‘China lied, people died’: Tibetans ask WHO to recall Covid probe team
‘China lied, people died’: Tibetans ask WHO to recall Covid probe team
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In