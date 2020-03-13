Punjab: Murder accused ends life, 2 cops booked for abetment

cities

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 22:12 IST

Two crime investigation agency (CIA) cops were booked for abetment to suicide after a 37-year-old man allegedly named them in a video before ending his life in Bhaguana village here on Thursday night.

In the video, the victim, identified as Somdutt Sharma of Bhaguana village, accused CIA head constable Daljeet Singh alias Dalli and constable Harmanpreet Singh alias Manki for torturing, electrocuting and demanding bribe from him.

After the clip went viral on social media on Friday, the Sangur police registered a case against the two CIA cops and initiated the process to get them suspended.

Somdutt, who worked as a private cab driver, said in the video, “My name is Somdutt from Bhaguana and I want to die. Two CIA cops Dalli and Manki harassed me a lot. They took Rs50,000 from me and Rs25,000 subsequently. They threatened to register a false case against me and electrocuted me twice at the CIA station. I arranged the money by mortgaging my car. Now, they are harassing me again, so I want to die. Please share this video so that they get punished.”

Meanwhile, the police said that Somdutt had a criminal background with five cases registered against him.

Deputy superintendent of police (Rural) Satpal Sharma said, “Somdutt was accused in five cases including one of murder, three gambling and one NDPS.”

“We have registered a case under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC at Sangrur City-1 police station against the CIA cops. Daljeet is already suspended in some case and Harmanpreet will be suspended soon,” said the DSP.