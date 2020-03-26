Punjab-origin Canadian MP Kamal Khera tests positive for coronavirus disease

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 11:35 IST

JALANDHAR: Kamal Khera, the Punjab-origin member of Parliament from Brampton West in Toronto, Canada, tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday.

In a statement released on her official Facebook page, the Liberal MP’s office said that she began developing flu-like symptoms while at home and immediately went into self-isolation.

“I was tested for Covid-19 at Peel Memorial Centre in Brampton on Monday morning. Last night, I was informed that I have tested positive,” she said.

Khera said that she is still experiencing symptoms but is in good spirits. “I know that many Canadians are in worse circumstances. My thoughts are with all families who have been affected by the health crisis,” she said.

“I remain indebted to the incredible healthcare workers fighting this disease on the frontlines and risking their lives every single day to keep the rest of us safe,” Khera said, adding: “We must all practise social and physical distancing and take precautions to protect ourselves and each other.”

Khera was elected as MP from Brampton West for the first time in 2015 and retained her seat in the 2019 elections.

She is a registered nurse and first-generation Canadian. She immigrated to Canada from Delhi though she has roots in Bhago Majra village in Kharar sub division of Mohali district.