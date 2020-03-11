e-paper
Punjab-origin UK ex-cop fined for drunk-driving

Has been fined £550 and disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Mar 11, 2020
A Punjab-origin former constable of Scotland Yard has been fined £550 and disqualified from driving for 16 months after pleading guilty to drunk-driving.

The police said Tejinderpal Dhaliwal pleaded guilty and was convicted of Section 5 Road Traffic Act 1988 (Drink Drive) in the Barkingside Magistrates Court.

“The Chair found the allegation of Discreditable Conduct proven as gross misconduct.

Had Tejinderpal Dhaliwal still been a serving officer, he would have been dismissed without notice,” the Yard said in a statement. Dhaliwal resigned from the police force on January 30.

