e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Punjab passes resolution urging Centre to ask Pakistan to waive passport, $20 fee to visit Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara

Punjab passes resolution urging Centre to ask Pakistan to waive passport, $20 fee to visit Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara

Days after Akal Takht jathedar’s demand, state jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa moves resolution during budget session of assembly

chandigarh Updated: Feb 25, 2020 12:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh says that the condition of carrying a passport as identity proof is the main reason behind the low turnout of Indian pilgrims at the Kartarpur Sahib shrine, the last resting place of Guru Nanak, in Pakistan.
Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh says that the condition of carrying a passport as identity proof is the main reason behind the low turnout of Indian pilgrims at the Kartarpur Sahib shrine, the last resting place of Guru Nanak, in Pakistan. (HT file photo)
         

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution urging the Centre to ask Pakistan to remove the condition of having a passport and paying $20 (₹1,436) to visit the Kartarpur Sahib shrine using the corridor inaugurated in November last year.

Punjab jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa moved the resolution in the assembly.

The resolution comes close on the heels of Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh’s demand that the governments of India and Pakistan waive the condition of passport for Indian pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan through the Kartarpur Corridor.

Addressing a religious function organised by the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak, Giani Harpreet Singh said that the condition of carrying a passport as identity proof is the main reason behind the low turnout of Indian pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine, the last resting place of Guru Nanak.

top news
Ahead of Amit Shah meet, Arvind Kejriwal comes up with to-do list for Delhi cops
Ahead of Amit Shah meet, Arvind Kejriwal comes up with to-do list for Delhi cops
LIVE| Melania Trump visits school in Delhi to attend ‘Happiness’ class
LIVE| Melania Trump visits school in Delhi to attend ‘Happiness’ class
In plea to SC, Bhim Army chief blames BJP’s Kapil Mishra for Delhi clashes
In plea to SC, Bhim Army chief blames BJP’s Kapil Mishra for Delhi clashes
‘Don’t understand what Modi’s agenda is’ : Afridi on Indo-Pak relationship
‘Don’t understand what Modi’s agenda is’ : Afridi on Indo-Pak relationship
The Taste with Vir: How to choose the correct white wine
The Taste with Vir: How to choose the correct white wine
Luxury ladies: First all-female supercar club in middle east shatters stereotype
Luxury ladies: First all-female supercar club in middle east shatters stereotype
4 civilians who died during clashes in Delhi had gunshot wounds: Doctor
4 civilians who died during clashes in Delhi had gunshot wounds: Doctor
At banquet for Trump, salmon tikka, raan ali-shan, malpua with rabri
At banquet for Trump, salmon tikka, raan ali-shan, malpua with rabri
trending topics
Jaffarabad CAA ProtestCAA protests in DelhiAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Assam Police RecruitmentDeepika PadukoneShahid KapoorAnti-CAA protestersAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News