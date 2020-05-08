e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Police ex-DGP Sumedh Singh Saini seeks anticipatory bail

Punjab Police ex-DGP Sumedh Singh Saini seeks anticipatory bail

Day after he was booked for kidnapping, Saini says he is being falsely implicated in the 29-year-old case

chandigarh Updated: May 08, 2020 16:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
Saini was the Chandigarh senior superintendent of police in 1991.
Saini was the Chandigarh senior superintendent of police in 1991.(HT PHOTO )
         

A former director general of Punjab Police, Sumedh Singh Saini, on Friday moved an application seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered against him in connection with the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani in 1991.

The application was moved in the court of additional district and sessions judge Harpreet Kaur here. After a brief hearing, the court refused to stay Saini’s arrest. A police team from Mohali is in Delhi to take him into custody.

Saini sought a stay on the arrest, saying that he is being falsely implicated in the 29-year-old case.

Refusing to hear the arguments or staying the arrest, the court summoned records from the police. In response to the court’s notice, Punjab Police will file a reply to the application seeking anticipatory bail on Saturday.

Saini was the Chandigarh senior superintendent of police in 1991. Multani, a junior engineer with the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation, was allegedly picked up by two officers after a terrorist attack on Saini in which four cops in his security were killed.

The police later claimed Multani escaped from the custody of Qadian police.

A case was registered under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abduction in order to murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 344 (wrongful confinement), 330 (voluntarily causing hurt to exhort confession) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) in Mohali on the complaint of Multani’s brother Palwinder Singh Multani.

The case was also registered against former DSP Baldev Singh Saini, inspector Satvir Singh, SIs Har Sahai Sharma, Jagir Singh and Anoop Singh and ASI Kuldip Singh.

top news
Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
Aurangabad train accident: Loco pilot blew horn to warn labourers, says ministry
Aurangabad train accident: Loco pilot blew horn to warn labourers, says ministry
Live |Peak in Covid-19 cases may not happen if we follow do’s and don’ts: Govt spokesperson
Live |Peak in Covid-19 cases may not happen if we follow do’s and don’ts: Govt spokesperson
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
India will soon bring in vehicle scrappage policy: What does it mean
India will soon bring in vehicle scrappage policy: What does it mean
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news