e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Punjab Roadways readies for inter-state operations

Punjab Roadways readies for inter-state operations

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2020 19:28 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Jatinder Mahal
         

Jalandhar With the state government relaxing some restrictions, including 50% cap on passengers in buses, Punjab Roadway has reached out to neighbouring states with the intention to resume the inter-state services after six months.

The roadways officials have approached the Haryana, Himachal and Delhi transport authorities, seeking their approval to restart services.

Haryana government had sought Punjab’s nod to start inter-state bus operations, while Himachal announced to resume the inter-state services last week.

“We are now planning to start the inter-state service soon after receiving a nod from the neighbouring states. Haryana is ready but Delhi authorities are yet to decide on the standard operating procedure (SOP),” Parneet Minhas, deputy director, in-charge of roadways bus operations, said.

Currently, roadways is running 40% of its fleet in absence of inter-state operations. General manager, roadways depot-1, Navraj Batish, said the profit was minuscule. “Now, we will earn more with no cap on passenger capacity,” he said.

In its ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines on September 1, the Centre lifted the restrictions on the interstate movement of people and goods and did away with the mandatory approvals and e-permits.

top news
LIVE updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi reach Hathras, to meet victim’s family soon
LIVE updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi reach Hathras, to meet victim’s family soon
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
DC vs KKR live: KKR opt to bowl, Ashwin returns for DC
DC vs KKR live: KKR opt to bowl, Ashwin returns for DC
Hathras gang-rape case: ‘SIT will address all issues raised by victim’s family,’ says ACS
Hathras gang-rape case: ‘SIT will address all issues raised by victim’s family,’ says ACS
India has 18.6% of global coronavirus cases, 21% of all recoveries
India has 18.6% of global coronavirus cases, 21% of all recoveries
‘Will stand with Dalit brothers and sisters’: Mamata at protest against Hathras rape
‘Will stand with Dalit brothers and sisters’: Mamata at protest against Hathras rape
Tejashwi Yadav Opposition’s CM candidate, Cong gets 70 seats
Tejashwi Yadav Opposition’s CM candidate, Cong gets 70 seats
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In