Punjab’s 1st Covid-19 death: Pathlawa residents urge Capt to act against those defaming village

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 00:48 IST

The residents of Pathlawa, the native village of Baldev Singh, Punjab’s first COVID-19 victim who died on March 18, have written a letter to Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, demanding action against those who are allegedly defaming their village and the deceased on the social media.

They also demanded removal of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s song from YouTube, which allegedly maligns the image of Baldev Singh, besides legal action against the singer.

They also sought that the link of Moose Wala’s objectionable song be removed from Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta’s official Twitter handle, besides calling for the latter’s explanation.

Baldev Singh, 70, died at the Banga civil hospital in SBS Nagar district on March 18. He along with his two associates, Gurbachan Singh and Daljinder Singh, returned from Germany via Italy on March 7 and then attended the Hola Mohalla celebrations at Anandpur Sahib. As many as 27 contacts of Baldev were infected with coronavirus.

In their letter to CM, the villagers said that fake reports are being spread about Baldev that he concealed that he was Covid 19 patient. “You (CM) can verify from the health department that Baldev was tested positive for coronavirus only after his death.”

“Now, fake stories maligning the image of Baldev Singh’s family and our village are doing the rounds on social media. Besides Baldev, Baba Gurbachan Singh, a respected personality, is also being defamed,” they added.