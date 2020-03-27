Punjab’s first coronavirus patient recovers, discharged from Amritsar hospital

cities

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 16:31 IST

AMRITSAR: Punjab’s first coronavirus patient, a 44-year-old Hoshiarpur resident who returned from Italy on March 5, has recovered from Covid-19.

He was discharged from Guru Nanak Dev Medical College and Hospital, Amritsar, at 11pm on Thursday night after spending 17 days in isolation.

Sharing the information on Friday afternoon, Dr Sujata Sharma, the principal of the government medical college, said: “A team of doctors checked his parameters on Thursday. He tested negative for Covid-19 and the team found him healthy and fit. He was extremely happy and told doctors that he wanted to go home.”

“After doctors gave their approval, he was discharged around 11pm on Thursday. We asked him to stay in home quarantine for the next few days. He will be in touch with the doctors,” Dr Sharma said.

The hospital staff and doctors were “extremely happy” with his recovery, she added.

According to hospital sources, the man had called for a private vehicle from his native Khanoor village to head home.

He had returned from Italy on March 4 but did not show any symptoms of the disease during screening at the Delhi airport. However, he was admitted to the isolation ward of the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital after he showed symptoms of the disease on his arrival at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar from Delhi on March 5.

He tested positive for coronavirus disease on March 9 and had been undergoing treatment in the isolation ward in Amritsar since then.