Punjab shuts down cinema halls, gyms, clubs over coronavirus outbreak

Decision on closing shopping malls yet to be taken, says state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu

cities Updated: Mar 14, 2020 12:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
CHANDIGARH: In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Punjab government on Saturday asked cinema halls, gyms and clubs in the state to shut operations.

Issuing the advisory for the cinema houses, gyms and clubs, state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said a decision to close down shopping malls is yet to be taken.

On Friday, Punjab and Haryana had ordered the closure of all universities and colleges till March 31 as a preventive measure. The Punjab government and Union Territory of Chandigarh ordered the closure of all schools till the month-end, while Haryana decided to shut schools in five districts, all neighbouring the national capital. The five districts are Gurugram, Sonepat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, and Faridabad.

