Punjab Vidhan Sabha: Govt seeks funds from ADB for revamping Harike wetland

The wetland is spread over 84 square kilometres and on an average over 1 lakh migratory birds take refuge there every winter

chandigarh Updated: Feb 25, 2020 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
In the ‘question hour’ of Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, tourism and cultural affairs minister Charanjeet Singh Channi told the House that his department has approached the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to get funds to develop Harike wetland as a tourist destination.

Channi, who was replying to a question form Patti MLA Harminder Singh Gill, said that the project is covered under the Centre’s Swadesh Darshan scheme. Asking a supplementary question, Kuljit Singh Nagra wanted to know the status of the amphibious bus launched during the SAD-BJP government.

Channi said the wetland is spread over 84 square kilometres and on an average over 1 lakh migratory birds take refuge there every winter.

On a question by Pathankot MLA Amit Vij, medical education and research minister OP Soni said the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board (PIDB) is conducting a survey to set up a medical college at Pathankot under the PPP mode. Tendering process to hire contractor for construction work would begin after the survey, he said.

Replying to another question by Shutrana MLA Nirmal Singh, water resources minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria said it was 35 years ago when rajbaha (distributaries) flowing from the constituency were brick-lined. “The project ₹4,128-crore estimate for extension, renovation and modernisation of canal system has been prepared and ₹12.18 crore will be spent in Shutrana alone,” said the minister, adding the project has been submitted to the Centre for release of funds.

