Punjab: Woman found dead with throat slit, insider’s role suspected

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 23:28 IST

A 64-year-old woman found murdered with throat slit in Gandawala Bazaar area falling under D-Division police station of Amritsar commissionerate, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Rama Arora. The incident took place at around 4 pm when the victim was alone at her home. The police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian penal code (IPC) against some unidentified persons.

Deceased’s husband Kulbhushan Arora, 66, who owns a dairy shop Gandawala Bazaar, said, “Our two daughters are married in Ludhiana and Meerut while my son Gaurav is working with a multinational company in Noida. On Saturday, I was present at my house. However, around 4 pm, I went to market for some domestic work. When I returned at around 5 pm, I found my house’s main door was locked from inside. I repeatedly knocked the door, but my wife did not open it. I sought my neighbours’ help and entered my house from the terrace,” he said.

He said when he entered the house, he found his wife dead with her throat slit and gold chain missing. “Even the earrings were also not in her ears,” he added.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-City 1) Harjit Singh who reached the spot with other policemen said preliminary investigation suggests it an insider’s job. “We are examining the CCTV footages of the area to ascertain the identity of the accused,” he added.