Punjabi University fails to pay pensioners for April

Punjabi University fails to pay pensioners for April

Around 2,000 persons have been affected

cities Updated: May 18, 2020 00:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala

         

Punjabi University has failed to pay pension for April to its superannuated teaching and non-teaching employees, with the authorities citing shortage of funds. Around 2,000 persons have been affected.

“Our pension payment that comes out to be around Rs 4.5 crore a month has not been released on the pretext of shortage of funds, whereas salary to the tune of Rs 24 crore of regular staff, including the registrar and the finance officer (the custodian of accounts of university) has been made on May 12, which a great injustice to senior class citizens,” said Sham Singh, president, Punjabi University Retired Officers Welfare Association.

Punjabi University Retired Teachers association president Gurmel Singh said the varsity had been repeatedly not following the orders of the Supreme Court and the high court on timely payments of pensions to the employees. “The HC has maintained that the pensioners are to be paid between the 7th and the 10th of each month. On not doing this, the university has to pay 10% interest,” Singh claimed.

Varsity registrar Prof Manjit Singh Nijjar said, “The university is making every possible effort to arrange funds. We have written to the state government to provide our pending annual grant.”

