Quote of Jail SP to come

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 22:41 IST

PUNE: Five inmates from the temporary jail set-up on the BARTI campus in Yerawada fled the facility in the early hours of Thursday.

This is the third such incident recorded since the jail facility was set up, in light of the lockdown at Yerawada Central Jail in May.

Three people have escaped the facility in the past have been apprehended.

These five have been identified as Devgan Ajinath Chavan and Ganesh Ajinath Chavan, both residents of Boravke nagar in Daund; Akshay Kondkya Chavan, a resident of Lingani Malwadi, Daund; Ajinkya Uttam Kamble, a resident of Sahakarnagar; and Sunny Tiger Pinto, a resident of Kalewadi.

The three Chavan brothers were arrested in a dacoity and MCOCA case registered at Daund police station.

Kamble was arrested for an extortion and wrongful confinement case registered at Loni Kalbhor police station. Pinto was arrested in a theft case registered at Wakad police station. Pinto was released from the Yerawada Central Jail on May 27 as part of the decongestion process, but was arrested again.

The five men were lodged in a room on the first floor of the hostel building.

“They were all in one room and three of them were brothers. They broke two welded bars of the window and escaped through it. The search for them is on,” said police inspector (crime) Ajay Waghmare of Yerawada police station.

“The security of the temporary jail is the responsibility of the local police as per the Collector’s orders. We have requested and the local police have agreed to increase the guards deployed at the facility. Now it is a hostel for school children, it cannot be expected to have bars as strong as a jail. They are taking undue advantage of that and the dark of the night to escape,” said UT Pawar, Superintendent of Yerawada Central Jail.

A case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Yerawada police station.

Process initiated to shift inmates from temporary jail to Yerawada Central Jail

-The jail authorities have started the process of shifting inmates who have been in the temporary jail for over a month to the Yerawada Central Jail premise. Around 200 inmates from the temporary jail have been shifted to the main facility so far, according to UT Pawar, Superintendent of Yerawada Central Jail.

-”To reduce the load on this facility, we have shifted some 200 of them to the central jail. We have chosen those inmates who have been in the temporary facility for over a month and are healthy. They will be in isolation inside the central jail for 14 days before being shifted to a cell,” said Pawar.