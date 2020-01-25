R-Day preparations: Security beefed up in Patiala

cities

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 22:48 IST

Security has been beefed up in the district ahead of the state-level Republic Day function, which will take place at the Raja Bhalinder Singh Sports Stadium here on Sunday.

State education minister Vijay Inder Singla will unfurl the national flag and preside over the function. A meeting of the top district administration officials was held to review preparations. The police prepared a plan for traffic arrangements and special check posts were setup at all entry and exit points to Patiala. Patrolling was also intensified in interior areas.

Commandos of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have also been called in to keep a constant vigil. Deputy commissioner (DC) Kumar Amit and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu along with other senior administrative and police officials visited the stadium to oversee security arrangements and other preparations.

The SSP said, “The district police have tightened security arrangements and vehicles are being checked at all entry points. We are monitoring the situation with the help of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.”

He added that a special traffic plan had been prepared for the convenience of visitors and VIPs.

The function will include a march past by contingents of police, the NCC, scouts and guides, and the Red Cross. Around 1,000 students from different schools and colleges in the city will present at the cultural programmes. Bhangra and giddha will be presented by students of Government Mohindra College, MM Modi College and Khalsa College. The tableaux will showcase the cultural heritage and economic progress of the state.