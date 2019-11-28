Raahgiri to be held on AIDS Day

cities

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 20:04 IST

Gurugram The district administration will be observing World AIDS Day through Raahgiri, an initiative by the city’s residents that aims for safer, accessible and more vibrant streets, on Sunday. Various activities, such as street plays and cultural activities centred on creating awareness about AIDS, will be performed. The event will be held on MG Road on December 1, from 7am to 10 am.

In a video conference with the officials of the district administration on Thursday, OP Singh, a special officer (community policing and outreach) at the chief minister’s office and the additional director general of police (human rights and litigation), directed the district administration officials to make Raahgiri more focused on sensitising citizens about AIDS and air pollution.

In an official statement released by the administration on Thursday, street plays, street painting, games and other entertaining activities will be organised to captivate people from all walks of life, besides Zumba dance.

Sarika Panda, the founder of the event, said,” Apart from focusing on AIDS, we will highlight inclusive street and clean air where we will try to find more about street spaces occupied by different modes of transportation and their effect on air quality. During the event, we will invite participants to get a first-hand experience of how road widths are lost to vehicular movement alone and how we can have equitable road space.”

To demonstrate the same, 50 cyclists, a public bus and cut–out of cars will be used. “We will be calculating the CO2 emission on the spot to create awareness about public transport,” said Panda.