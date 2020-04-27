e-paper
Home / Cities / Railway begins to dismantle over 100-year-old foot overbridge in Ludhiana

Railway begins to dismantle over 100-year-old foot overbridge in Ludhiana

It was a long pending project as local authorities were waiting for the approval of higher authorities for past few years

cities Updated: Apr 27, 2020 19:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Workers dismantling a bridge at Ludhiana railway station on Monday.
Workers dismantling a bridge at Ludhiana railway station on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

Railway authorities pumped in around 180 workers to dismantle the 154 metre long, over 100-year-old foot overbridge at city railway station on Monday. It was a long pending project as local authorities were waiting for the approval of higher authorities for past few years.

As during nationwide lockdown, there is no movement of passenger trains and entry of passengers at railway station is prohibited, the authorities found it a right time to start the work of dismantling the bridge. Senior Section Engineer Sunil Kumar said that the planning and some pre-works were started around five days ago and today the major task began. “The work will be carried till May 4 and we will dismantle it phase by phase. In first phase, the portion of bridge between platform 1 and 2 will be disassembled,” he said.

He added that the work began in the morning and it is still in process. Around 180 workers were deployed to remove the portion of bridge between platform 1 and 2. First, the power cable was removed and the then portion of bridge was lifted with the help of crane. The disassembled bridge was placed on a container train to move it to the shed.

Station Director Tarun Kumar said that during normal days it was risky to disassemble the bridge due to regular rush of passengers at the platform and it was optimum utilization of the time to complete this pending project. The officials from all the departments including Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police, Mechanical Department, Electrical Department and Engineering Department were at duty.

Social distancing went for toss

Although, the masks were being distributed to all the workers and a separate desk for sanitizing hands of the workers was also set up, but it became a tough task for the authorities to maintain social distancing between the workers.

The workers were seen standing together and no distance was being maintained while pulling rope and lifting different equipment and some of them were also working without wearing gloves. Tarun Kumar said that the work was carried out while taking all precautions. Regular announcements were being made to inform workers for maintaining distance between them while working. But as there were number of workers it is possible that at a point of time some of them may have gathered at one place.

He said, “Most of the work was performed with the help of machine because of which we were able to take maximum precautions. No worker was working without wearing mask as masks were being provided at the spot and their hands were also being sanitized regularly,”.

