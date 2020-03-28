Railway coach converted into isolation ward at Jagadhri workshop

cities

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 20:21 IST

As India enters the third stage of coronavirus transmission amid a nationwide lockdown, the Indian Railways has prepared the first prototype of a hospital isolation coach after converting train compartments into isolation wards at a workshop at Jagadhari in Yamunanagar.

In each coach, 10 patients can be accommodated in the isolation ward. The middle berth of each ward has been removed and the lower portion of the compartment is plugged with plyboards for better flooring. For isolation of compartments, a compreg wood sheet has been placed to provide partition from the common or gallery area in the coach.

Bottle holders have been provided in each ward. There are 220 voltage electric points for medical instruments and the provision for 415 volt of external supply and white air curtains has been made. Of four toilets, two toilets have been converted into bathrooms. Hand showers, buckets, and mugs have been provided in each bathroom. Coaches are being sanitised.

After clearance, 10 railway coaches per week will be converted into isolation wards by each Zonal Railway and the same shall be placed all across India. Additional divisional railway manager (infrastructure), Ambala, Karan Singh said, “The Delhi division and the workshop together have modified a single coach to explore the possibilities of providing health services at this time. Now, a committee will inspect it and improvements can be made as per directions.”

The passenger services of the railways will remain suspended till April 14, while transportation of essential goods is taking place.