Railways keeps essential commodity supply to Pune division on track

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 18:29 IST

PUNE The Indian Railways has been ensures uninterrupted supply of essential commodities across the country in view of the heavy restrictions on road transport due to the lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19.

According to data issued by the Pune railway division, from March 22 to April 7, a total of 26 rakes of various goods (unloading) was brought to Pune railway division from different parts of the country.

One rake of sugar (loading) was sent out from Baramati railway station, under Pune railway division.

One rake (goods train) consists of 40 wagons and each wagon is filled up with different types of goods according to its capacity, said officials.

Manoj Jhawar, spokesperson, Pune railway division, said, “During the Covid-19 outbreak essential commodities like wheat, rice, sugar, salt, fertilisers and cement are being transported through these goods trains. All our staff, employees and workers from various departments like operations, track security, control room, railway police force (RPF) are working round the clock to run these goods trains and provide essential goods during these crises.”

The Pune railway division is the second-largest division after Mumbai in the Central Railways (CR). For the last couple of days, Central Railways has also started parcel train service going through several stations in the division including Howrah and Nizamuddin stations carrying, various types of essential commodities like medical equipment, medicines, raw food materials among others.

Rake-ing it in

One rake (goods train) consists of 40 wagons

Loading of rakes (goods train) at stations in Pune railway division

Baramati – 1 rake of sugar

Unloading of rakes (goods train) at stations in Pune railway division

Saswad road – 1 rake of salt, 1 rake of wheat and 1 rake of rice

Loni – 5 rakes of steel and 1 rake of cement

Satara – 2 rakes of fertilisers, 1 rake of rice and 1 rake of cement

Karad – 1 rake of fertiliser

Sangli – 1 rake of salt and 1 rake of fertilizer

Miraj – 2 rakes of cement and 1 rake of wheat

Gur Market near Kolhapur – 2 rakes of rice, 2 rakes of cement and 3 rakes of fertilisers