Rain brings cheer to wheat growers

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 03:17 IST

Tuesday’s showers rejoiced wheat growers in Haryana as the resultant drop in temperature is considered good for the growth of crop.

As per the reports from meteorological department, rains lashed most parts of northern districts of Karnal, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Yamunanagar. The MeT department has also predicted rain in several parts of the state in the next 24 hours.

As per the experts, the prevailing cold conditions are favourable for wheat plant.

“This rain is a boon for wheat crop as it will improve tailoring and growth in both the early and lateral varieties,” said Karam Chand, deputy director, Haryana agriculture department.

He said light rainfall is also good for vegetables and other crops as it will lessen the impact of icing and snow.

According to experts, the crop requires temperature below 22°C. “This year, weather is good for the crop and rainfall at regular intervals will help in increasing the yield,” said a farmer, Sunil Kumar, of Karnal. The agriculture experts have advised the farmers against excessive use of fertilisers and pesticides as the ongoing weather conditions will work as growth promoter.

A spokesman of meteorological department Chandigarh, said thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with hailstorms are likely to be witnessed at isolated places in Haryana.

“Dense fog is expected to prevail in the state on January 6 and light fog is likely to continue at isolated places till January 9,” the spokesman added.

Vikas Dhatarwal, a farmer from Garwa in Bhiwani, said such unseasonal rain is helpful in the growth of mustard, wheat, barley, vegetables and gram crops.

Ankit Beniwal, a farmer from Hisar, said they witnessed hailstorm for a short duration, but it would not impact the crops.