Rain cools city, fails to clean air

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 20:47 IST

Gurugram The city woke up to a spell of light rain, which caused a fall in the maximum temperature by over three degrees Celsius, on Thursday morning. Light, intermittent spells of rain continued until the evening and the day remained mostly cloudy.

Shallow fog was recorded on Thursday morning, with visibility of 600 metres at 7.30am at the IMD’s Palam observatory. Moderate to dense fog is predicted on Friday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 0.3 mm rainfall until 8.30am and 0.8mm rainfall between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Thursday. Friday is also expected to be a cloudy day, however, with only trace precipitation expected, according to IMD officials.

The maximum temperature on Thursday dropped to 15 degrees Celsius, from 18.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, as per the IMD data. Thursday’s maximum temperature was five degrees Celsius below the normal for this time of the year. The day temperature on Friday is expected to be around 16 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature, however, rose to 8.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, from 6.7 degrees Celsius the previous day, as per the IMD data. The minimum temperature is expected to rise to 9.5 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The rain was a result of a western disturbance and will mostly subside on Friday, said experts. “Light rain might still be witnessed at one or two places. Thereafter, the weather will start clearing up and will become partly cloudy by Friday evening. Post Friday, the sky will mostly remain clear,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, senior scientist at the IMD.

The minimum temperature in the city is expected to drop marginally, by January 18, as northwesterly winds will once again start blowing in the Delhi and National Capital Region, said experts.

Air quality in the city was in the ‘moderate’ category of the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI), with a reading of 169, which was worse than Wednesday’s reading of 151, despite the rain.

Data pertaining to the maximum concentration of finer particulate matter (PM2.5) wasn’t available, due to a technical error with the CPCB’s online portal.

The ‘moderate’ air quality in the city has been attributed to faster winds, having an average speed of around 15 kilometres per hour (kmph), as per the CPCB. Air quality is likely to be in the upper-end of ‘moderate’ or the lower-end of ‘poor’ category on Friday, as wind speed expected to slow down to around 6kmph, said experts.