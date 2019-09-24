Rain likely for two days in Gurugram, days to remain pleasant

cities

Sep 24, 2019

Gurugram: The city is likely to receive moderate rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). High-speed winds are also expected to hit Gurugram on Wednesday evening, experts said.

A mild dust storm was witnessed in parts of the city on Tuesday evening. The wind speed, recorded at 5pm, was 20 kmph, according to the IMD. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was 31.9 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the normal temperature for this time of the year. There was no significant increase from Monday’s maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 23.9 degrees Celsius and saw a fall of two degrees from Monday’s minimum temperature. Also, the minimum temperature was around two degrees Celsius below the normal.

The temperatures over the last two to three days have been lower than normal, as per the IMD, and the mornings have been pleasant. According to experts, this is a result of cool, moisture-carrying easterly winds that are leading to a fall in temperatures and are causing rain in areas around the National Capital Region (NCR).

Weather experts further said these winds are likely to cause rain in the city. “We expect rainfall above 15mm in certain regions, including Gurugram,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, senior scientist at the IMD.

Gurugram has been experiencing ‘good’ air quality days since Sunday. The reading on the air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday was 50, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) AQI monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11. The AQI on Monday and Sunday were 27 and 34, respectively, according to the monitor.

Experts said the good AQI is a result of the easterly winds and the next two to three days will saw see a ‘good’ or a ‘satisfactory’ AQI due to the rainfall.

Sep 24, 2019