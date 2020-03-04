e-paper
Rain, thunderstorms likely across UP

Mar 04, 2020 21:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW Many parts of Uttar Praddsh, including Lucknow, experienced showers on Wednesday evening due to western disturbances.

Lucknow, Kanpur, Sonbhadra and Churk even received hailstorm that caused damage to standing crops. Chief minister Yogi Adityanth directed the officials in both districts to assess the damage and provide immediate relief to the farmers.

The showers also brought down the temperature in the evening. The Met department forecast light rain and thunderstorms across the state in the next 24 hours. Lucknow was likely to have maximum and minimum temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees, respectively.

According to the meteorological department, the city recorded a maximum of 30 degrees while the minimum was 16 degrees on Wednesday. Considering the huge difference between minimum and maximum temperatures, the state administration issued health warnings for the general public.

Muzaffarnagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature (10.2 degrees) while Prayagraj was the hottest at 30.5 degrees. In the last 24 hours, the maximum rainfall was recorded in Kanpur and Churk.

