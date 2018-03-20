Rajasthan HC stays probe against actor Salman Khan over ‘derogatory’ remark

The Rajasthan high court on Tuesday stayed investigation into a case in Jodhpur against film actor Salman Khan for alleged derogatory remarks against a caste. The court also issued notices to the complainant and the state government.

The high court had earlier stayed investigation into a similar case against Khan and Shilpa Shetty in Churu last year.

Salman Khan had moved the high court for quashing an FIR registered against him at Nagori Gate police station in Jodhpur on March 5 by Naresh Kandara, a resident of the city. Police lodged the case against the actor under sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for alleged derogatory remarks against the Valmikis.

“We told the court that Salman did not use abusive language about a particular community, but commented on his own dancing skills,” Salman Khan’s counsel Mahesh Bora said.

The counsel said prima facie no case was made out against his client.

After the hearing, justice Vijay Bishnoi stayed the investigation and ordered the complainant and the state government to submit their replies within three weeks.

Members of the Valmiki community had staged protests and burnt effigies of the actors outside many cinema halls in Rajasthan last year.

Salman had allegedly used the word ‘Bhangi’ during the promotion of his film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ while referring to his dancing skills. Shilpa had reportedly used the word to describe how she looks at home.