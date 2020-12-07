e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ram Mandir construction panel chief Nripendra Misra in Ayodhya on two-day visit

Ram Mandir construction panel chief Nripendra Misra in Ayodhya on two-day visit

Misra will preside over meetings with members of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust and engineers of the construction firms involved in building the temple

cities Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 08:42 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Ram Mandir construction committee chairman Nripendra Misra.
Ram Mandir construction committee chairman Nripendra Misra.(File photo)
         

Ram Mandir construction committee chairman Nripendra Misra reached Ayodhya on a two-day visit on Sunday night to finalise details related to the ongoing foundation work of the temple.

During his visit, Misra will preside over meetings with members of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, engineers of Larsen and Toubro and Tata Consulting Engineers Limited to discuss details of the ongoing testing work of foundation pillars of the temple.

On September 11 this year, the Trust began piling work for testing the foundation pillars. Piling is when pillars are laid below the surface, 1,200 of them in this case, to prepare the foundation of a building.

During the testing work, 12 foundation pillars have been subjected to heavy testing to check their strength and durability and their results are being analysed by experts of IIT Madras, L&T and Tata Consulting Engineers Limited.

tags
top news
LIVE: Kejriwal to visit Singhu border to inspect arrangement for farmers
LIVE: Kejriwal to visit Singhu border to inspect arrangement for farmers
Farmers across nation break language barriers, join protest
Farmers across nation break language barriers, join protest
1 dead, hundreds take ill: What we know about Eluru mystery disease so far
1 dead, hundreds take ill: What we know about Eluru mystery disease so far
Price, capacity key areas as Pfizer files for licence in India
Price, capacity key areas as Pfizer files for licence in India
‘Prove faith, donate Rs 101 crore for Ram temple’: BJP leader to Congress
‘Prove faith, donate Rs 101 crore for Ram temple’: BJP leader to Congress
Covid-19 vaccine: Covishield emergency use nod and Sputnik V phase 2 trials
Covid-19 vaccine: Covishield emergency use nod and Sputnik V phase 2 trials
As border agitations continue, vegetables and fruits may become costlier
As border agitations continue, vegetables and fruits may become costlier
Watch: Thousands gather in London to protest against India’s farm laws
Watch: Thousands gather in London to protest against India’s farm laws
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In