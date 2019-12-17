Ram temple: Master stone-carver back in Ayodhya

cities

LUCKNOW: Master stone-carver and in charge of the Sri Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas Karyashala (workshop) Annu Bhai Sompura is back in Ayodhya to complete the pending work of stone carving before the construction of the Ram temple starts in the next four months.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas (RJN) and the VHP are upbeat after BJP national president Amit Shah announced on Monday at an election rally in Pakur district, Jharkhand that construction of a magnificent Ram temple in Ayodhya would commence within four months.

The stone carving work for the temple is set to resume at the workshop by the end of this month or in January after the Centre constitutes a trust for the temple construction, said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson of VHP, who operates from Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya.

The Supreme Court, in its November 9 judgment, had paved way for construction of the temple and also directed the Centre to constitute trust for it.

The VHP is putting in place all the paraphernalia to fast-track the pending works, like carving of stones, so that once the temple construction starts, there is no shortfall of anything.

“By the end of this month or in January, the Centre will most probably constitute the trust and announce its members. After this, we will resume stone carving at the karyashala,” said Sharma.

“Annu Bhai Sompura is back in Ayodhya. We are waiting for a formal announcement of the trust to resume stone carving work,” added Sharma.

Sompura belongs to Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

According to VHP sources, stone slabs will start arriving at the karyashala from Rajasthan by the end of this month by in January. During the same period artisans from Gujarat will also reach Ayodhya.

According to Sompura, the temple’s pillars on the ground floor will be 16.5 feet high while those on the second floor will be 14.5 feet high. The temple will have a magnificent ‘shikar’ (pinnacle), a prominent feature of the Nagara style architecture.

The temple’s walls will be made of stone slabs. Sompura, who has been looking after the karyashala for the past 20 years, said that the temple will be constructed in Nagara style of architecture.

The workshop has two mechanical giant stone cutters to cut stones into desired size slabs. In the middle of the workshop is a wooden model of the proposed temple. And on one side there are quarters for workshop employees and artisans.

“Around 1.75 lakh cubic feet of sandstone will be required for construction of the temple. Around 65 per cent of work related to carving of stones has been completed,” claimed Sharma.

Sharma said all stones for construction of temple will be sourced from Bansi Pahadpur, Rajasthan.

“Till date all stones (pink) have been brought from Bansi Pahadpur,” Sharma said.

The temple’s architect is Chandrakant Sompura of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, who belongs to family of famed architects.

Credit for getting the proposed Ram temple’s design conceptualised goes to late VHP leader Ashok Singhal.