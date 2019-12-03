Rampura flyover shooting: Victim was shot at after he refused to give his car’s keys

cities

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:46 IST

Gurugram: A day after a 39-year-old man was allegedly shot at by two miscreants near Rampura flyover in Kherki Daula, the police on Tuesday said that the victim had a scuffle with the suspects who tried to snatch the keys of his car. He allegedly caught one of the suspects at the spot, who was later arrested.

The police said that Dhirendra, the victim, sustained a gunshot wound in his foot and is reported to be in a stable condition. The incident took place on Monday around 7.50pm when he had gone near the Rampura flyover to buy vegetables.

According to the police, Dhirendra is a native of Uttar Pradesh and currently staying at a society in Sector 82. He works at a private company in the city.

The arrested man was identified as Shekhar, 21, a native of Bhangrola village, IMT Manesar. He was arrested from the spot. However, his accomplice, identified as Mohit, is still at large, the police said.

In the police complaint, Dhirendra alleged that when he got out of his Hyundai Verna car near Rampura flyover to buy vegetables, suddenly two men came at the spot. The police said that Shekhar held him from the back and Mohit aimed a gun at him and asked for the keys of the car. The victim allegedly refused to give him the keys and got into a scuffle with Shekhar after which Mohit allegedly shot him and fled the spot.

According to the police, Shekhar allegedly took away the car keys but the victim snatched them back and caught hold of him. The victim then began screaming for help and the bystanders reached the spot to rescue him.

Satyapal, assistant sub-inspector, Kheri Daula police station, said, “We arrested Shekhar from the spot. Mohit is still at large and we are trying to locate him. The victim is reported to be in a stable condition. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 379B (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Kherki Daula police station on Monday. Shekhar was producted in court on Tuesday and sent to one-day police remand.