14 held, online racket busted by Delhi Police in Jharkhand's Jamtara
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 03:09 PM IST
Fourteen persons were arrested by the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police from Jamtara in Jharkhand on Tuesday on allegations of online fraud.
According to the Delhi Police, a raid was conducted in Jamtara from where these 14 accused have been arrested.
"They targetted bank executives and sometimes pretended to provide offers from e-shopping companies," the police said.
As per the police, the 14 arrested accused include prime suspects Ghulam Ansari and Altaf.
"Property worth ₹2 crore and SUV worth ₹20 lakh have been seized from the accused," said the Delhi Police.