3 BJP MLAs suspended by Jharkhand Speaker for disrupting House proceedings

RANCHI: Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Speaker Rabindranath Mahto on Tuesday suspended three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs for disrupting House proceedings. Jharkhand BJP MLAs Bhanu Pratap Sahi and Biranchi Narayan being removed by Assembly Marshals after their protest inside the House on Tuesday. (PTI)

The two BJP MLAs suspended for rest of the winter session, which ends on Thursday, include former minister Bhanu Pratap Shahi, chief whip Biranchi Narayan and BJP whip Jaiprakash Bhai Patel. The five-day winter session started on Friday.

The three MLAs were marshalled out as they started a sit-in protest in the well following their suspension. BJP legislators walked out in protest.

Almost entire question hour and the zero hour was washed out due to protest by the BJP legislators on Monday, seeking resignation of chief minister Hemant Soren in wake of the ED summon and cash seizure in IT raids at locations related to Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu.

The legislators continued their protest on Tuesday, seeking reply from the government over lack of government vacancy and alleged protests by the youth seeking employment.

The House had to be adjourned soon after it convened on Tuesday as BJP legislators trooped into the well and started sloganeering. While senior MLA Pradeep Yadav sought adoption of a resolution condemning the suspension of opposition MPS in Parliament, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) minister Mithlesh Thakur sought action against protesting BJP legislators as done in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The Speaker though underlined he was aggrieved with the conduct of the BJP legislators, adjourned the House for an hour. However, since the two BJP legislators again entered the well after the house convened at 12.30pm, seeking adjournment over their demands, the Speaker decided to crack down.

“I have been requesting you (BJP legislators) since yesterday. You are coming into the well repeatedly and disrupting proceedings,” said Speaker Mahto, ordering suspension of Shahi and Narayan.

The rest of the BJP legislators led by LoP Amar Bauri decided to walked out in protest for the rest of the day.

“The Speaker’s action is arbitrary. I and my colleague went inside the well just to request the Speaker to at least read out our adjournment motion. But he suspended us for no reasons. We have sought time from governor,” said Narayan outside the House.