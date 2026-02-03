BJP accuses govt of forcing farmers to sell paddy to middlemen

Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi on Tuesday accused the JMM-led government of not purchasing paddy from farmers and ‘forcing’ them to sell their produce to middlemen at nominal prices. Jharkhand Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi addresses a press meet in Ranchi on Tuesday (HT PHOTO)

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters, the former state president of the party claimed that the state government has purchased only 19.80 lakh quintal paddy from farmers till February 3 since the procurement started in mid-December last year.

“The government has set a target to procure 60-lakh quintal paddy from farmers by March 15. Around 2.79 lakh farmers had registered themselves to sell their produce at government procurement centres. However, only 35,547 farmers have so far turned up at these centres,” Marandi told reporters.

Marandi also alleged farmers were being turned down at the procurement centres for lack of space in godowns. He said the Jharkhand government had promised to purchase paddy from farmers at ₹ 2,450 per quintal, combining the Centre’s minimum support price (MSP) and additional bonus by the state.

Middlemen are purchasing paddy from farmers at a nominal price of ₹1,500 or ₹1,600 per quintal, he claimed.

“Only middlemen who purchased paddy from poor or marginal farmers could sell the produce to the government by the given deadline. In other words, the state government wants to benefit them,” Marandi added.

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey, however, rubbished the allegations saying the government had improved the procurement procedure. “Unlike earlier, the cabinet this time approved complete payment within 48 hours of procurement of paddy. The procurement process is still on and the target would be met. If the LoP is in knowledge of any specific case of corruption, he can inform the concerned authorities. Appropriate action would be taken,” said Pandey.