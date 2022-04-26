BJP plotting to oust govt in J’khand: JMM
The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Tuesday threw its weight behind its leader and chief minister Hemant Soren, who is facing charges of corruption, and alleged that the BJP was trying to create an opportunity for the central agencies to step in and target its political opponents, as is being done in other states.
Dismissing charges of nepotism and corruption against Soren, who is also the JMM’s working president, party’s principal general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said BJP was creating confusion through “baseless” charges’ to destabilise the government.
“See what is happening in Maharashtra. Relatives of the chief minister and NCP leaders are being targeted. The same is being done in Bengal. In the past, the same model was executed in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The same script is being written in Jharkhand. An opportunity is being created for central agencies to destabilise the government,” Bhattacharya said at first such press conference by the party to defend the recent charges against the CM.
“Not a single rupee of revenue has been generated from the mine which is being talked about as the government did not give permission to operate it. Moreover, it’s a lease the CM has been holding since 2008 and he declared it in his election affidavits and income tax returns. It does not violate any provision of Representation of People’s Act, which clearly defines office of profit. We met the Governor yesterday and requested him that we be given fair chance to put forth out side. The Election Commission of India (ECI) should also allow us to present our case before it,” said Bhattacharya, talking about a stone chips mine near Ranchi that CM Soren is accused of leasing to himself.
On the allegation of industrial plot being allotted to the chief minister’s wife by the industry department headed by him, the JMM leader said land has also been allotted to others at the site, but she was unfairly being singled out.
Hitting back at the opposition BJP, the JMM leader said they would very soon be coming up with revelations about people who got land under “Momentum Jharkhand”, the global summit organised under the Raghubar Das government.
Congress backs CM
Meanwhile, Congress, a constituent in the ruling alliance headed by JMM, also backed the chief minister. “If allegations have been made, an inquiry will clarify. The CM has already surrendered the lease, which was an old one. I don’t think correcting the mistake can be described as crime,” said Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur.
Sushil Modi junks talks of ‘CM change’ in Bihar, backs Nitish
Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday once again came out in support of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and attacked the Opposition for allegedly trying to create instability in the state by consistently talking about the possibility of a change of guard in the state, with a BJP CM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, steered clear of the contentious issues that often bring the BJP and the JD-U face to face.
UPPCL considers importing additional electricity to bridge the demand-supply gap
Emergency load shedding in villages and small towns continued unabated in the state on Tuesday even as UP Power Corporation Ltd considered the option of importing additional electricity to bridge the demand-supply gap, people aware of the issue said. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday had directed UPPCL officials to promptly make whatever arrangements needed to ensure that people get the power supply as per the schedule without any additional load shedding.
Bihar’s max temp crosses 44°C, hotter days ahead
PATNA People in Bihar continued to reel under scorching heat and hot winds for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with maximum temperature touching 44 Celsius at many places in the state, officials of Patna Meteorological Centre said. Patna Meteorological Centre declared heat wave conditions for nine districts, including Patna, Bhagalpur, Jamui, Buxar, Vaishali, Khagaria, Banka, Nawada and Nalanda. Meteorologists attributed the prevalence of hot westerlies in the state for heat wave condition.
Kashmiri students, held for celebrating Pakistan win, freed from Agra jail
Three Kashmiri students, booked for celebrating Pakistan cricket team's victory over India in a T20 World Cup match last year, were finally released from Agra's district jail on Monday after they completed all legal formalities. The students were booked under sedition and cyber terrorism charges, besides other charges, for their act. Jammu Kashmir Students' Association national spokesperson Nasir Khuehami welcomed the release of the Kashmiri students.
Raj takes a leaf out of uncle’s book, to try win over Aurangabad
On 1 May, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, who is gradually taking a turn towards right-wing politics, is scheduled to hold a rally at Aurangabad in Marathwada, around 350 km from Mumbai.
