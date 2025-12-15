Search
BJP Jharkhand chief Marandi urges action against RIMS land encroachment

ByHT Correspondent, Ranchi
Published on: Dec 15, 2025 10:57 pm IST

Since last week, the Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC), acting on directions from the Jharkhand high court, which took suo motu cognisance of the matter last month, has been clearing all encroachments from the land parcel known as DIG Ground, owned by the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Babulal Marandi on Monday urged chief minister Hemant Soren to take immediate action against the officials who cleared a private residential project on land owned by RIMS, and also sought government intervention to ensure relief for innocent homebuyers who purchased flats in a four-storeyed apartment building that is being demolished on the direction of the high court.

BJP Jharkhand president Babulal Marandi speaks during a press conference at BJP party office, in Ranchi on Monday. (ANI)
Besides scores of individual houses, the administration is also bringing down a four-storeyed apartment block with 20 flats that had already been sold and handed over to buyers, who now risk losing their hard-earned money.

Addressing reporters at the BJP headquarters here, Marandi said the government needs to probe and ascertain how all kinds of clearances were granted to the builder when the construction was on government land.

“How was government land sold in the name of a private person? What were the circle officers and the registrar doing at the time of registry and mutation of the land? How did the municipal corporation approve the building plan without checking land records? And how did RERA grant clearance to such a project? All concerned officials should be identified and suspended immediately,” Marandi said.

The Leader of Opposition also demanded that the chief minister ensure compensation for the innocent homebuyers by recovering the money from the erring officials and the builder.

News / Cities / Ranchi / BJP Jharkhand chief Marandi urges action against RIMS land encroachment
