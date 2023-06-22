Soren govt stands for scams, appeasement, says Nadda; JMM hits back

RANCHI: Mounting a direct attack on the Hemant Soren government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Thursday said that Jharkhand has seen unprecedented number of scams under the incumbent JMM-Congress-RJD government, even as he counted the development work done in nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. BJP national president JP Nadda at a rally in Jharkhand’s Giridih on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a public rally in Giridih, as part of the BJP’s month-long outreach programme, Nadda alleged that law and order in the state under Hemant Soren regime has collapsed and the state government was turning a blind eye to exploitation of tribal women in Santhal Parganas at the hands of illegal Bangladeshi migrants due to appeasement politics.

“While the country has seen all round development under Narendra Modi government, the Hemant Soren government is taking the state backward. The state has seen a series of scams under this government, including the biggest land scam in the state, besides liquor and illegal mining scams. Don’t know why liquor scam is happening in all non-BJP ruled states. And this government is doing nothing but backing the scamsters. Do you like such a government to be in power?,” questioned Nadda.

“Besides backing scamsters, law and order has completely collapsed in the state. Due to their appeasement politics, the JMM-Congress government are allowing exploitation of tribal girls in Santhal Parganas at the hand of illegal Bangladeshi migrants. How can we forget what happened to Ankita Singh and Rubika Pahariya,” he added.

Speaking about the development work under the Modi government, Nadda counted work done in infrastructure, including road, rail, airports and 5G network; expanding manufacturing sector; welfare schemes including Ayushman health scheme, Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and PM Awas Yojna.

Reacting to Nadda’s charge, JMM senior leader Supriyo Bhattacharya said the BJP should instead be talking about what is happening in Manipur, even as he described the development claims as a bundle of lies.

“BJP MLAs have written to home minister saying Manipur is on a verge of collapse. At 2 crore per year, they had to give 19 crore jobs in nine years but have given to only 70,000. They gave ₹6,000 to farmers but increased the rate of fertiliser and urea. In name of Ujjawala Yojna, they have handed over a 10-kg iron box. A minimum level of honesty is expected and that too when one is speaking from the foothills of Parasanath. It’s time for penance for the BJP,” said Bhattacharya.