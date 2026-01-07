CBI investigates mining fraud at Nimbu Pahar in Sahebganj dist

A team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday reached Nimbu Pahar in Sahibganj district to inspect and measure the illegal mines to scientifically evaluate the extent of the illicit activity, people aware of the development said. A team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday reached Nimbu Pahar in Sahibganj district (HT File/Representative use)

A CBI official close to the matter said that the purpose is to investigate the entire chain of the fraud case and the roles of all involved parties.

“The case stems from a 2022 Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into an alleged ₹1,000-crore illegal mining operation, which led to the arrest of Pankaj Mishra, a close political aide to the then-Chief Minister. The Jharkhand High Court later directed the CBI to conduct its own inquiry into the matter,” the CBI official said.

The CBI registered a formal case in November 2023 and initiated extensive search operations. In November 2024, the agency conducted raids at 16 locations across Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar, targeting suspects and their associates.

During the searches, the CBI seized approximately ₹50 lakh in cash, 1 kilogram of gold, 1 kilogram of silver, and property documents worth crores.

The investigation revealed a nexus of key individuals, firms, mining officials, and local political figures allegedly involved in the large-scale extraction of stone without proper royalties or permits, causing substantial government losses, the official said.