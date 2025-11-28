CM Hemant Soren hands over 8,792 appointment letters as he completes one year of his 2nd term

Chief minister Hemant Soren, marking one year of his government’s second term on Friday, handed over appointment letters to 8,792 newly selected candidates at a state-level ceremony organised at Morabadi Ground in the heart of the state capital. CM Hemant Soren with one of recipients in Ranchi (HT Photo)

These included 197 deputy collectors, 35 deputy superintendents of police, 55 state tax officers, two superintendents of prisons, eight officers of the Jharkhand Education Service (Category-II), one district commandant, eight assistant registrars, 14 labour superintendents, six probation officers and three excise inspectors recommended through the Jharkhand Public Service Commission’s 11th to 13th Combined Civil Services Examination. In addition, 22 dental hygienists, 150 entomologists and 8,291 assistant professors received appointment letters. Family members of 84 police personnel martyred in the line of duty were also given appointments on compassionate grounds.

Addressing the newly recruited officials, the chief minister expressed confidence in their ability to contribute meaningfully to the state’s progress.

“The government stands firmly with the youth of this young state at every step. Today, a new chapter begins for you. You will now serve as an integral part of the government. I am confident you will contribute significantly to taking the state to new heights,” Soren said. He added that the appointment process would continue, noting that 24,000 youths had been given appointment letters in the first year of his second term as chief minister.

“Our government is fully committed to shaping the future of the youth. This year alone, more than 16,000 youth have been given government jobs and 8,000 more in the non-government sector. In recent years, meaningful initiatives have connected thousands with employment opportunities across the government and private sectors. This process will continue,” he added.

Soren also remembered his father, the late Shibu Soren, on the occasion.

“Today marks the first anniversary of the government’s second term. It is a day of excitement for all of us, but also one of sadness. Dishaom Guru Shibu Soren is not with us for this historic event. Had he been here today, he would have been overjoyed to see so many young people receiving appointment letters,” he said.

Calling on the youths to contribute to the state’s progress, the chief minister urged them to help shape future generations.

“Take a pledge to create at least one young person like yourself wherever you go. If you succeed, the face of Jharkhand will surely change,” he said.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to transparent recruitment despite challenges.

“Despite numerous challenges, the recruitment process in the state is progressing. Our government is empowering the youth with dedication, honesty and transparency. Some elements oppose this, but the government continues its work without hesitation. Our aim is to build new dimensions of development,” he said.

Soren stressed his government’s commitment to the development of every section of society.

“Our government is working with complete sensitivity towards tribals, Dalits, backward classes, women, youth and persons with disabilities. Whether educated, less educated or illiterate, efforts are being made to provide employment according to abilities and capability,” he said.

Urging collective responsibility, the CM called on citizens to contribute to the state’s prosperity.

“Our ancestors fought for this state. Everyone—officials, farmers, youth, women, teachers—has a responsibility to shape and improve it. Through collective and meaningful efforts, Jharkhand can become a strong and prosperous state,” he said.

Highlighting government initiatives, the CM referred to the impact of the Maiya Samman Yojana.

“The results of our work are visible everywhere. The impact of the Chief Minister Maiya Samman Yojana, launched to empower women, is clear,” he said, adding that the scheme has helped many women pursue preparation for competitive exams.

“Today, women are becoming self-reliant through this scheme. Forty percent of assistant professors and 30 percent of JPSC civil services recruits are women,” he added.

All state ministers, along with Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji, MLA Mamta Devi, Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar, Development Commissioner Ajay Kumar Singh and principal secretaries and secretaries of various departments were present on the occasion.