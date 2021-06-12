Complete lockdown in Jharkhand for 38 hours. Details here

A complete lockdown in Jharkhand will be imposed between 4pm on Saturday and 6am on Monday but the state government has allowed essential services to operate. The information and public relations department of the Jharkhand government on June 9 also issued a circular to all the departments and district administration to ensure 'Swasthya Suraksha Saptah' from 6am on June 10 to 6am on June 17. This is the fifth time that the curbs, first imposed in the state on April 22 for a week, were extended. The ongoing measures were scheduled to end on June 10.

“We have been successful in breaking the chain of the coronavirus. So, we will continue the effort. In this regard, we have decided for a complete lockdown from 4pm on Saturday till 6am on Monday,” Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta said. Gupta said shops' opening time has been extended by two hours in all districts, except Jamshedpur.

Also read | Jharkhand Board exams for Class 10 and 12 cancelled due to Covid-19

Here’s what allowed and what’s not during the 38-hour lockdown starting Saturday:

1. All shops in the state, including those selling fruits, vegetables, grocery items, sweets and eatables, will remain closed from Saturday 4pm to Monday 6pm.

2. Pharmacies and medical shops will be allowed to operate.

3. LPG services and petrol pumps can function.

4. People travelling to hospitals, nursing homes, vaccination centres and for Covid-19 tests will be allowed to travel.

5. In Jamshedpur, shops dealing in shoes, clothes, cosmetics and jewellery will remain shut during the period.

Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally rose to 342,774 on Friday after 293 more people tested positive for the infection, while five new fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,081, a health bulletin said. East Singhbhum district reported the highest number of new cases at 67, followed by 30 in Ranchi and 22 each in Chatra and Hazaribag, it said. One death each was reported in Ranchi, East and West Singhbum, Dhanbad and Pakur.

Jharkhand now has 4514 active cases of Covid-19 and 333,179 people have recovered from the coronavirus disease so far, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON