Ranchi, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday cautioned that the country must remain vigilant and prepared to tackle any possible fallout of the escalating crisis in West Asia, although "it is not worrisome for India at present". Country must stay alert amid West Asia crisis: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

Naidu, during his maiden visit to Ranchi, said every sector, including civil aviation, must take responsibility and plan proactively to minimise the impact on citizens and the country.

"The situation is not worrisome at present, but we need to remain alert. Every sector, including civil aviation, has to assess the impact and prepare short-term, medium-term and long-term strategies," Naidu told reporters.

On concerns over rising travel costs amid global uncertainty, Naidu said the Centre had already initiated measures to shield domestic passengers from any burden.

He said the government reduced aviation turbine fuel prices along with landing and parking charges at airports to stabilise fares and support the aviation sector.

Last week, the Delhi government had reduced the value-added tax on aviation turbine fuel from 25 per cent to 7 per cent.

"Nearly five lakh passengers travel daily on domestic routes. We are continuously monitoring airfares. If demand rises, we will increase connectivity and deploy more aircraft," he said.

On the ongoing investigation into the Ahmedabad aircraft accident, Naidu said the probe was in its final stages and was being conducted in a "fair, transparent and accountable manner".

Emphasising the international nature of the investigation due to passengers from multiple countries, he said the final report would be released soon and would stand up to global scrutiny.

The minister unveiled a series of passenger-friendly initiatives at Ranchi airport, including the Udan Yatri Cafe, aimed at offering affordable food to travellers.

Calling the initiative a success across several airports, Naidu said the government's focus is to make air travel more accessible and comfortable.

Naidu received a warm welcome on his arrival in Ranchi and rode pillion with Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on a motorcycle from the airport.

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