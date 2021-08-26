Deoghar AIIMS: BJP MLA demands exclusive treatment ward for tribals
Jharkhand BJP legislator Narayan Das has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya for setting up an exclusive ward for treatment of scheduled tribes at Deoghar’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
Mandaviya on Tuesday inaugurated the outpatient department (OPD) service at the newly established institute.
In his letter to the PM and the health minister on Wednesday, Das has argued that Deoghar AIIMS was located in tribal-dominated Santhal Pargana division of Jharkhand and a special ward for the community would ensure better healthcare for them.
“Including my assembly constituency of Deoghar, Santhal Pargana division is a tribal-dominated area. There are six districts in the division and people from Bihar and West Bengal would also benefit after the establishment of AIIMS at Deoghar. Therefore, a Scheduled Tribe (ST) special treatment ward should be established there so that tribals could benefit from it as they have remained undeveloped even 7-8 decades after the independence,” read Das’ letter to the PM and the health minister.
When asked if he was demanding some sort of reservation for a particular community in health service, Das said it should not be seen with the prism of quota.
“All political parties demand welfare and development of vulnerable groups, including the poor, Dalits and the tribals. My only intention is to seek better healthcare for the tribals in the region,” Das said.
