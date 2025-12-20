Search
Sat, Dec 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Dhanbad: Raids target single-use plastic, encroachments

ByPraduman Choubey, Dhanbad
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 10:59 pm IST

Food inspector of the DMC, Anil Kumar, who led the day’s enforcement drive, said, “The drive was conducted today from City Centre to Memco More, during which we raided over 20 shops, seized single-use plastic for violation of rules, and realised fines worth ₹3,000.”

The Dhanbad Municipal Corporation (DMC) intensified its ongoing campaign against single-use plastic and illegal encroachments on Saturday with a fresh round of raids across major market stretches, officials said.

The Dhanbad Municipal Corporation (DMC) intensified its ongoing campaign against single-use plastic and illegal encroachments (HT Photo/Representative use)
The Dhanbad Municipal Corporation (DMC) intensified its ongoing campaign against single-use plastic and illegal encroachments (HT Photo/Representative use)

The enforcement drive, which is part of a broader effort launched this month, saw civic teams seizing banned polythene and clearing unauthorised structures encroaching on public spaces, officials said.

Food inspector of the DMC, Anil Kumar, who led the day’s enforcement drive, said, “The drive was conducted today from City Centre to Memco More, during which we raided over 20 shops, seized single-use plastic for violation of rules, and realised fines worth 3,000.”

Kumar added, “We also conducted a drive against illegal encroachments on roads from Memco More to Birsa Munda Chowk, during which four illegally constructed shops erected by encroaching on public drains were removed. Similar action would continue in the coming days.”

This latest enforcement is part of a series of measures undertaken by the DMC as part of its ongoing anti-plastic drive in December.

Authorities had earlier seized around 1,077 kilograms of single-use plastic and imposed fines totalling 12,550. Notably, six shopkeepers in Katras were penalised 7,546 on December 11, while a major haul worth nearly 1.5 lakh was seized in Purana Bazaar on December 10, along with a penalty of 5,000, officials said.

News / Cities / Ranchi / Dhanbad: Raids target single-use plastic, encroachments
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Dhanbad Municipal Corporation (DMC) intensified its campaign against single-use plastics and illegal encroachments, conducting raids across major market areas on Saturday, seizing banned polythene and clearing unauthorized structures. The enforcement, led by food inspector Anil Kumar, resulted in fines of ₹3,000 and removal of encroachments. This initiative is part of DMC's broader anti-plastic efforts initiated in December.