Dhanbad: Raids target single-use plastic, encroachments

The Dhanbad Municipal Corporation (DMC) intensified its ongoing campaign against single-use plastic and illegal encroachments on Saturday with a fresh round of raids across major market stretches, officials said.

The enforcement drive, which is part of a broader effort launched this month, saw civic teams seizing banned polythene and clearing unauthorised structures encroaching on public spaces, officials said.

Food inspector of the DMC, Anil Kumar, who led the day’s enforcement drive, said, “The drive was conducted today from City Centre to Memco More, during which we raided over 20 shops, seized single-use plastic for violation of rules, and realised fines worth ₹3,000.”

Kumar added, “We also conducted a drive against illegal encroachments on roads from Memco More to Birsa Munda Chowk, during which four illegally constructed shops erected by encroaching on public drains were removed. Similar action would continue in the coming days.”

This latest enforcement is part of a series of measures undertaken by the DMC as part of its ongoing anti-plastic drive in December.

Authorities had earlier seized around 1,077 kilograms of single-use plastic and imposed fines totalling ₹12,550. Notably, six shopkeepers in Katras were penalised ₹7,546 on December 11, while a major haul worth nearly ₹1.5 lakh was seized in Purana Bazaar on December 10, along with a penalty of ₹5,000, officials said.