East Singhbhum DC ramps up anti-encroachment drive in Tata Lease area

Ahead of the imminent renewal of the Tata Lease agreement, the East Singhbhum district administration has formed five more teams to identify and remove encroachments and illegal constructions in the Tata Lease areas, in view of the revenue loss and unavailability of land for welfare projects in Jamshedpur, officials said on Saturday. The East Singhbhum district administration has formed five more teams to identify and remove encroachments in Tata Lease areas (HT Photo)

Two more teams, formed earlier by the DC, have already been working in the field for the same purpose.

The Tata Lease agreement was last renewed on August 20, 2005, with retrospective effect after its term expired on December 31, 1995. A total of 1,800 acres of land were allegedly encroached upon in Jamshedpur between 1995 and 2005, and 86 (now 124) slums came up on these land parcels during the period when the lease was ineffective. This land was excluded from the Tata Lease agreement in 2005 at the request of Tata Steel. The term of the existing lease agreement ends on December 31, officials familiar with the matter said.

“We have formed five teams which will identify illegal constructions and encroachments, ensure the removal of these encroachments, disconnect power and water lines, and carry out the removal or demolition of illegal constructions under the Municipal Act in Jamshedpur East and West assembly constituencies. These teams have also been asked to remove roadside encroachments,” Karn Satyarthi, East Singhbhum deputy commissioner (DC), said.

The DC has also formed a cross-functional nine-member team headed by the Dhalbhum sub-divisional officer (SDO), which will review encroachments on the land parcels proposed by Tata Steel for the renewal of the agreement.

“The cross-functional team will physically verify such encroachments in the Tata Lease areas and match them with the list of encroachments submitted by Tata Steel. This team will start functioning on January 1, 2026. Team members have been asked to submit daily reports to the SDO, who will forward them to my office. The Jamshedpur circle officer (CO) has been asked to take effective action to stop encroachment of both government and Tata Lease lands,” the DC said.

Urban bodies such as the Jamshedpur Notified Area Committee (JNAC), Mango Municipal Corporation (MMC) and Jugsalai Municipality (JM) have been ordered to prepare action plans for removing encroachments and arranging the required forces, JCBs and manpower, officials said.

“The urban bodies have been asked to carry out public announcements 48 hours before starting an anti-encroachment drive in any area. All five teams will report to the JNAC, MMC and JM,” a senior official said.