ED gets six-day remand of arrested aide of CM Soren
A special court here on Wednesday granted six-day remand of Pankaj Mishra, a close aide of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, to the Enforcement Directorate, which had arrested him the previous day in connection with a money laundering case, a lawyer said.
The federal probe agency had kept Mishra, who is Soren’s political representative, at the Kotwali police station premises on Tuesday night after his medical check-up. After questioning Mishra at its regional office here again on Wednesday, the agency produced him before the special court for cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
“The court granted ED six-day remand of Mishra, which will be counted from Thursday. For Wednesday night, he would be sent into judicial custody,” said ED’s counsel BMP Singh, refusing to elaborate.
Mishra is a central committee member of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), besides being the assembly representative of CM Soren, who represents Barhait in the Jharkhand assembly.
On July 8, the federal agency had conducted raids on at least 19 locations linked to Mishra, including his premises in Sahibganj.
In a statement issued last Saturday, the ED had said it froze deposits worth ₹11.88 crore in 37 bank accounts belonging to Mishra and others, including Dahoo Yadav, who runs a ferry service in Sahibganj district.
Besides the seizure of money from these accounts, the ED had said it also recovered “unaccounted” cash worth ₹5.34 crore during the raids and alleged that these funds were linked to “illegal mining” in the state.
Jharkhand: BJP slams Soren govt after woman cop mowed down
The Bharatiya Janata Party lashed out at the Hemant Soren government after a woman sub-inspector on night patrolling duty was allegedly mowed down by a pick-up van, allegedly smuggling cattle, when the officer, Sandhya Topno tried to stop it for checking near Hulhundu village in Ranchi in the wee hours on Wednesday, police said. Kishore Kaushal, SP, Ranchi, said the driver of the vehicle, identified as Nigaar Khan, has been taken into custody and is being questioned.
Madrasa teacher held by NIA in E Champaran
The National Investigation Agency arrested a madrasa teacher from Bihar's East Champaran district late Tuesday evening for Ali's' alleged involvement in anti-national activities, police said on Wednesday. East Champaran's superintendent of police, Dr Kumar Ashish said the teacher, identified as Asghar Ali (in 30s), who was attached with Jamiya Maria Nishwan Madarasa at Kedarnagar in Sikrahana subdivision, was wanted in an old terror case in Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh).
BJP MP accuses forest official of offence under SC/ST Act, writes to Speaker
Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Sasaram in Bihar, Chhedi Paswan, has accused Rohtas divisional forest officer Manish Kumar Verma of violating protocol and indulging in discriminatory behaviour that constitutes a crime under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Paswan, in a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, has demanded a probe against the officer. DFO Verma didn't answer calls and messages on his official number.
Contractor burnt alive over payment dispute in Kanpur
A builder allegedly burnt a contractor alive over a dispute involving ₹18 lakh in Shyam Nagar locality in Kanpur's Chakeri police area, according to an FIR lodged on Wednesday. Victim Rajendra Pal, 49, was rushed to the UHM hospital with 80 per cent burn injuries. He died during treatment after giving a dying declaration, said the police. DCP (East) Pramod Kumar said the builder Shailendra Srivastava and his accountant AK Tiwari have been arrested.
Ghaggar level nears danger mark in Sangrur, farmers worried
The water level in the Ghaggar river is nearing the danger mark at Khanuri town in Sangrur district, leaving the farmers worried. The level was recorded at 741 feet on Wednesday evening, just 6 feet below the danger mark, though the administration claimed that it was “well-prepared” to prevent any major breach. According to the drainage department, the riverbed level is 725 feet, and the water level was recorded at 731 feet on Monday.
