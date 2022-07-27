ED seizes inland vessel operated by arrested Soren aide
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized an inland vessel in Sahebganj in Jharkhand as part of its ongoing investigation of money laundering in connection with illegal mining and extortion in the state, the federal agency said on Wednesday.
The agency estimated the cost of the vessel, named M.V.Infralink-III, at ₹30 crore. It was being operated illegally from Sukargarh Ghat on river Ganges in Sahebganj and was seized during a search on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement.
“The vessel was being operated at the behest of Rajesh Yadav alias Dahu Yadav in collusion with Pankaj Mishra and others for transporting illegally mined stone chips and stone boulders.The estimated cost of the vessel is around ₹30 crore,” the ED said.
An FIR (first information report) has been registered in connection with the seizure with Mufassil police station in Sahibganj against the owner of the vessel under the Bengal Ferries Act, 1885, and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Dahu Yadav is a close associate of Pankaj Mishra, a key political aide of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren who was arrested by ED in connection with alleged illegal mining and toll plaza tender scam on July 19, which is being probed by the agency.
While Mishra is under ED custody till August 1, the agency on Wednesday summoned Abhishek Prasad, press adviser of CM Hemant Soren, directing him to join probe at its Ranchi office on August 1.
ED said it has also seized two illegally operated stone crushers in Sahebganj
Prior to arrest of Pankaj Mishra, a resident of Sahebganj, the ED had seized unaccounted cash and frozen cash in bank accounts related to the case.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
-
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
-
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics