ED arrests key Soren aide for money laundering
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested Pankaj Mishra, a key political aide of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, in connection with a money laundering investigation being conducted against him and others.
Mishra was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after around eight hours of questioning on Tuesday, officials said.
Mishra is a central committee member of the ruling JMM, besides being the assembly representative of CM Soren, who represents Barhait.
The federal agency had, on July 8, raided at least 19 locations, including Mishra’s premises in Sahjbganj and those linked to him in the state.
In a statement issued on Saturday last, the federal agency had said that following the raids, the ED had frozen deposits of ₹11.88 crore lying in 37 bank accounts belonging to Mishra and others including Dahoo Yadav, who runs a ferry service in Sahibganj district.
Besides the seizure of money from the bank accounts, the ED had said it had recovered ₹5.34 crore “unaccounted” cash during the raids and claimed that these monies were linked to “illegal mining” in the state.
Following the raids, the agency had issued summons to Mishra and had asked him to join investigations on July 12.
Mishra had however told HT he has asked for time extension and was available for questioning on July 19. He arrived at the regional ED office here around 11 am on Tuesday.
Reacting to the development, JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said, “It’s a legal issue. Mishra would be handle it accordingly.”
‘In Bihar’s House of Elders, 63% of members face criminal cases’
The 75-member Bihar Legislative Council, much like the state Assembly, has a fairly large share of members (MLCs) who are facing criminal cases, according to a report of the Association for Democratic Reforms and Election Watch released on Tuesday. Out of 60 MLCs whose criminal, financial, educational details furnished in their election affidavits were analysed by the ADR, 38 (about 63 per cent) have criminal cases pending against them.
Jharkhand: Pegasus ‘target’ journo, arrested a day ago, has ‘Maoist links’
A freelance journalist in Jharkhand, who figured on the list of people allegedly targeted by the Pegasus spyware and who was arrested on Sunday, had links with Maoists, police have claimed.
Lucknow hospital conducts successful arm replantation surgery
Doctors at Medanta hospital successfully conducted arm replantation surgery on a medical student whose arm almost detached from his body following a road accident. Addressing a press conference, senior consultant in plastic surgery at the hospital, Dr Vaibhav Khanna said the hand had only one nerve connected and hence everything had to be planned quickly. The need for immediate surgery made it complicated, but we could do it, said Dr Khanna.
Namaz row in Lucknow mall: 4 seen in viral video arrested
LUCKNOW The Lucknow police on Tuesday arrested four people who had allegedly offered namaz inside the newly inaugurated LuLu Mall here in an “unauthorised” manner and efforts were on to trace four more accused in the case. None of the accused were employees of the mall, said officials. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said obstruction of roads by staging protests over unnecessary issues should not be allowed.
Navi Mumbai residents collect money to help family of milkman who died in accident
Residents of Phase II of NRI Complex in Seawoods have come forward to help the family of the milkman who died on Sunday in an accident. The 27-year-old Manoj Kumar Verma, who lost his life on Palm Beach road on Sunday, was a commerce graduate. He delivered milk in the morning and then worked in a pharmacy in Sanpada during the day to earn a living for his family.
