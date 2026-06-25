Employees must justify their salaries: Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday distributed 262 appointment letters and asked the newly recruited employees to justify the salary they will get. Chief Minister Hemant Soren during an event to distribute appointment letters in Ranchi on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The programme was organised at Project Bhawan secretariat. The new inductees include 56 Food Safety Officers, 151 contractual Specialist Medical Officers, 29 Senior Hospital Managers, and 26 Finance Managers.

“Sixty percent of government’s budget is spent for salary payment. Whatever we get as salary comes from common people through different channels. Thus, it should be our duty to justify the salary we get and carry out the responsibility honestly given to us,” Soren said.

He advised doctors to minimise errors and learn from them. “Doctors are often regarded as next to God. They should make every effort to avoid mistakes, and if an error does occur, they should acknowledge it and take corrective measures without delay,” Soren said.

Soren stated that the state government is continuously working to bring every citizen into the mainstream of development. He noted that adequate manpower across all sectors is essential for the state’s holistic development, and the government is undertaking large-scale recruitments to this end.

Highlighting the health sector specifically, Soren stated that the state government is making continuous efforts to strengthen health services. He stated that there is a current need to further strengthen the healthcare workforce; keeping this in mind, large-scale recruitments will continue in the future.

He remarked that a robust healthcare system is the cornerstone of any developed state, and the government is taking concrete and effective steps in this direction.

The chief minister stated that qualitative improvement in health services is among the state government’s priorities. He emphasised that providing timely, accessible, and superior medical facilities to the general public is the government’s responsibility, and efforts are being made at every level to ensure this.

Soren stated that the health sector constantly faces various challenges, whether in rural or urban areas. He noted that challenges such as resource availability, the need for a skilled workforce, timely treatment, and the maintenance of robust infrastructure frequently arise.

He cited the COVID-19 pandemic as a prime example, noting how it created unprecedented circumstances for the healthcare system and highlighted the need for rapid decision-making, coordination, and innovation.

The CM remarked that innovation, efficiency, and promptness within the healthcare system are crucial for effectively dealing with such situations. He emphasised that with changing times, it has become imperative to utilise modern technologies, improve management, and develop rapid response systems in healthcare services.

He further added that the state government is continuously striving to ensure that health services remain fully efficient and responsive, thereby guaranteeing timely and quality treatment for patients. He stated that ensuring prompt services during emergencies is a priority for the government, and systems are being strengthened at all levels to achieve this.

The CM remarked that the government is continuously working to provide accessible, affordable, and superior healthcare facilities to the general public, while also making the state’s healthcare system more effective and robust.

Health Minister Dr. Irfan Ansari, Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary Ajay Kumar Singh, Special Secretary Neha Arora, Mission Director (National Health Mission) Shashi Prakash Jha, senior officials from relevant departments, and hundreds of newly appointed candidates were present at the event.