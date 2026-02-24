Families shattered by Chatra air ambulance crash

In the rain shadow forests of Chatra, the charred remains of a Beechcraft King Air C90 tell the story of a desperate race against time that ended in a total family wipeout. What began as a hopeful mission to save 41-year-old hotelier Sanjay Kumar from severe burn injuries became a funeral pyre for seven people on Monday night. Family members mourn at a hospital in Chatra, Tuesday (PTI)

As the morning light broke over sadar hospital in Chatra, the silence of the morgue was shattered by the wails of the victims’ kin.

For the family of Sanjay Kumar, the tragedy is a mathematical cruelty. To afford the ₹8 lakh charter flight, the family had pooled every resource they owned. On board with Sanjay were his wife, Archana Devi, and their relative, Dhuru Kumar. None survived.

“Our home has been completely destroyed. Not just one home, many families have been ruined,” a relative told a section of the media. “If proper treatment had been available in Ranchi itself, we would not have had to take him to Delhi. And in the process, my entire family has been wiped out,” he added.

Another relative, struggling to process the loss of both Sanjay and Archana, echoed the sentiment of systemic failure: “I lost both Sanjay and sister Archana. Had we given proper treatment to my brother-in-law in Ranchi, precious lives could have been saved.”

Among the wreckage was Dr Vikas Kumar Gupta, the physician assigned to keep Sanjay stable during the flight. His father, Bajrangi Prasad, stood outside the hospital, recounting the immense sacrifices made to put his son through medical school.

“He has a 7-yr-old son... I sold my farmland to educate him,” Prasad said. “He told me he was going to Delhi with patients, but later I learnt the aircraft had crashed and my son is no more,” he added.

Dhuru Kumar, 24, was a Simdega-based blogger and digital creator who was accompanying his relative Sanjay Kumar on the ill-fated flight. His family is struggling to reconcile his vibrant online presence with the suddenness of the tragedy.

Speaking to a section of media at the hospital, Dhuru’s father, Dinesh Kumar, recalled their final morning together.

“He left Simdega around 7 am. My son had a flight from Ranchi in the evening,” he recalled.

Dheeraj Singh, a social worker, who visited the hospital told Hindustan Times the scene there was pathetic.

“Father of Capt Vivek Vikas Bhagat, Besahay Bhagat was inconsolable. While talking to health minister Irfan Ansari at the hospital he said he lost his only son,” he said.

Singh said it were the villagers who reached the spot first and let administration know about the exact location of the crashed plane.

“After villagers heard the sound of a blast before a flash of light they trekked 4km in the forest to find the exact location and informed the administration. Rescue continued throughout the night and bodies were brought to the sadar hospital in the morning,” Singh said.

By 7:34 PM, just 23 minutes after take off, the radar went dark. Investigators from DGCA are now probing whether severe weather or a technical snag caused Capt Bhagat, to lose control. But for the families left behind, the “why” matters less than the “who”—seven lives lost in a mission meant to save one.