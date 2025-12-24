Fulfilling the dream of our ancestors, brave martyrs: Soren

Chief minister Hemant Soren said on Wednesday that his government was continuously striving to fulfill the dream that the ancestors had for the state of Jharkhand i.e.protecting water, forests, land, culture and their identity. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren at an event at his residence in Ranchi on Wednesday (HT PHOTO)

Addressing civil society members, rights groups activities and people in general, who had turned up at the chief minister’s residence to thank the latter for passage of the PESA Rules, Soren said strengthening the traditional local self-governance system have been priorities for our government from the very beginning.

“The decision to implement the PESA Act, taken in this context, is now taking shape. Now, our traditional village heads and chiefs will receive their rightful rights and entitlements. This will prove to be a milestone in the development of the Scheduled Tribal areas,” the chief minister said.

“Now, tribal communities will be able to exercise their rights over their traditions, culture, land, water, and natural resources. With the implementation of these rules, the Gram Sabhas (village assemblies) in the Scheduled Areas will become powerful and will gain the right to make decisions,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that Jharkhand has turned 25 years old and the state was now moving towards a major transformation.

“Our government is providing jobs to the youth. Recently, our government has also launched a free coaching institute for tribal children to prepare for medical and engineering entrance exams. Children from economically weaker sections will be able to prepare here. I am fully confident that the children who study here will be successful in securing admission to good medical and engineering institutions in the country,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that he can never forget the blessings and trust the people have bestowed upon him. He assured that everyone in the state will receive their due respect and rights. “Our government is ready to make such a significant impact in the field of development that will make Jharkhand a leading and developed state in the country,” he said.

Several civil society members from across the state were present on the occasion who expressed gratitude to the chief minister. Ram Prasad Baraik, President of the Gumla District Scheduled Area Mukhiya Association; Diwakar Soren, a village head from Seraikela-Kharsawan district; Yogendra Bhagat, a village head from Ghaghra block of Gumla district; Kanhu Murmu, head of Keradungri Panchayat in East Singhbhum district, and several other village heads/chiefs/mukhiyas expressed their views, stating that the PESA rules will give a new dimension to the system of local self-governance in the scheduled areas of the state.