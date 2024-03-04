Hemant Soren’s arrest a conspiracy, says wife Kalpana in first political speech

Kalpana Soren, the wife of incarcerated former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, said on Monday that the JMM working president has been put behind bars as part of the Opposition’s conspiracy and people of the state won’t bow down and they will give a befitting political reply to them through their votes in future. Kalpana Soren breaks down during the 51st foundation day function of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in Giridih district on Monday. (PTI)

What is being seen as her formal entry into politics, Kalpana was addressing the 51st foundation day of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in Giridih in presence of senior party leaders including chief minister Champai Soren, ministers, parliamentarians and legislators.

Kalpana also broke down during her speech amidst continued sloganeering in support of Hemant Soren. “Today, I am speaking here with a heavy heart. I had come here determined that I won’t break down. But after witnessing the love and blessings shared by you people, I could not hold myself. The voice of your slogans should reach Hotwar (Ranchi central jail where Hemant is lodged),” said Kalpana.

Without naming the opposition BJP, she alleged that the opposition started weaving conspiracy to pull down the Hemant Soren government from the very day it came into being after a huge mandate in 2019. She further alleged that Hemant Soren was arrested because he was working for the welfare of Jharkhand.

“What was his crime? Was asking for the oustanding ₹1.36 lakh crore a crime? Was bringing a bill to increase reservation for the backwards a crime? Was asking for Sarna code a crime?” she said, hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Invoking Jharkhandi pride, Kalpana urged people to stay united and be prepared to give a befitting reply to the opposition through votes.

“By arresting him, they have put the self-respect and pride of the state in jail. You would get a befitting reply. Jharkhand would give a befitting reply,” she added.

Hinting that she was prepared for a bigger political role in the JMM, Kalpana said people of the state have showered blessings on her as a daughter-in-law, but she was now ready to play the role of a daughter.

Reacting to Kalpana’s joining the JMM’s foundation day, Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi said even her formal entry won’t have any impact.

“It hardly matters who is entering politics. In fact, the burden to defend the allegations against her family would rest on her,” he added.