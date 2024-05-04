In Jharkhand rallies, Modi swears by Constitution

Hitting out at the Opposition for alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would change the Constitution if it came back to power at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he has been heading a full majority government for the past decade but took no such step. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by BJP leaders during a public meeting in Palamu district on Saturday. (PTI)

Addressing two back-to-back rallies in Palamu and Lohardaga on Saturday, Modi said that the BJP exposed the intent of the Congress-led alliance of giving religion-based reservation by cutting into the share of the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

He also justified the action taken against former chief minister Hemant Soren, underlining that his government would continue to act against those involved in corruption.

“Congress is spreading rumours that the BJP would change the Constitution and end reservation if it comes back to power. The fact remains that we have been running a full majority government for the past ten years, but the BJP didn’t take any such step because we worship the Constitution and Babasaheb Ambedkar,” said Modi while addressing an election rally in Palamu.

“On the contrary, the BJP has exposed the design of the INDIA bloc of taking away reservation of the ST, SC, and OBCs. The founders of the Constitution did not give reservations based on religion. However, the Congress manifesto promises to give a part of the reservation to ST, SC, and OBCs to Muslims for vote bank politics. However, I guarantee that no one would be able to do this till I am alive,” he added.

Hitting out at the Opposition over the issue of corruption, Modi said they have joined hands to save the corrupt, but his government would continue to act against the corrupt in its third term.

“A former chief minister is in jail because of his own doing. Now, even the courts have stamped their authority on the legal action taken against him. The opposition did joint rallies to save the corrupt in Delhi and Ranchi. But Modi guarantees that action as per law will continue against the corrupt in the next five years,” said Modi.

The remark comes a day after the Jharkhand high court rejected Hemant Soren’s petition challenging his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on money laundering charges on January 31.

The Prime Minister also targeted senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying the latter can’t assess the pain of the poor as he comes from a privileged background.

“He was born with a silver spoon. I have lived in poverty. He makes fun of our pro-poor schemes as he has never experienced that life. They only visit the poor’s homes for photo opportunities. On the other hand, my government has brought 25 crore people out of poverty,” said Modi.